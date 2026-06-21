Hong Kong acts as strategic international expansion launchpad for mainland firms: Paul Chan

Financial Secretary Paul Chan Mo-po said on Sunday that as many mainland tech firms choose Hong Kong as their strategic launchpad for international expansion, it demonstrates their trust in the city's international investor network and platform, as well as the SAR's role as a vital link between Chinese tech innovation and global capital.

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In his blog, Chan noted that with an increasing number of hard tech companies from mainland China opting for initial public offerings or secondary listings in Hong Kong, they can sharpen their international competitiveness under the city’s regulatory framework and market discipline.

This two-way interplay is the embodiment of Hong Kong's role as a "super-connector" and "super value-adder," he added.

In his journey to Shanghai and Nanjing last week, Chan not only presented at the 2026 Lujiazui Forum but also visited many companies spanning sectors like artificial intelligence, semiconductor, biotech, and low-altitude economy.

He learnt that many of these hard tech firms hoped to seize the critical window of rapid AI development to consolidate their presence in the mainland market while accelerating international expansion, where Hong Kong can act as a premier gateway.

Chan believed that Hong Kong's systemic strengths and global reach mutually reinforce China's innovation and industrial capabilities, positioning the city in an irreplaceable and unique role amid global technological competition and cooperation.