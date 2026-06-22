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FINANCE

Standard Chartered 'overweights' Asia ex-Japan; favours Taiwan, China on AI, earnings

FINANCE
1 hour ago
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Standard Chartered bank logo is seen at their headquarters in London, Britain, July 26, 2022. REUTERS
Standard Chartered bank logo is seen at their headquarters in London, Britain, July 26, 2022. REUTERS

Standard Chartered (2888) said on Monday it favours Asia ex-Japan equities, particularly Taiwan and China, as strong earnings prospects, AI-driven investment and easing oil-supply concerns support the region.

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Here are a few takeaways:

  • At a briefing in Singapore, senior investment strategist Yap Fook Hien said Asia ex-Japan is expected to deliver the strongest earnings growth among major markets in 2026 and 2027, supported by AI spending and chipmakers.
  • Standard Chartered's base case also sees shipping through the Strait of Hormuz resuming within weeks, which could ease pressure on the oil-import-dependent region.
  • The bank upgraded Asia ex-Japan equities to "overweight."
  • Within the region, it preferred Taiwan and China, followed by India, highlighting Taiwan's leadership in chip manufacturing, China's low valuations and innovation strength, and India's domestically driven growth.
  • Global Chief Investment Officer Steve Brice said the bank remained "overweight" on global equities, with a preference for US and Asia ex-Japan markets, while also favouring emerging market US dollar bonds and gold.
  • Standard Chartered projects the S&P 500 to touch 7,950 and gold to hit US$5,100 an ounce by mid-2027.

Reuters

Standard CharteredstocksJapanAIChina

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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