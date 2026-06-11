logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
BUSINESS
breadcrumb-arrow
FINANCE

Wall St opens higher on tech rebound, Middle East in focus

FINANCE
1 hour ago
logo
logo
logo
Traders work on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, U.S., November 25, 2025. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Traders work on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, U.S., November 25, 2025. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

US stocks opened higher on Thursday, as investors sought bargains in beaten-down technology stocks and kept a close watch on developments around the Middle East conflict.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 53.3 points, or 0.11 percent, to 49,972.07. The S&P 500 rose 20.7 points, or 0.28 percent, to 7,287.67, while the Nasdaq Composite rose 140.3 points, or 0.56 percent, to 25,309.778 at the opening bell.

Reuters

S&P 500Dow JonesNasdaqUSstocksWall Street

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
A U.S. flag is displayed at the National Mall, as part of a memorial paying tribute to the U.S. citizens who have died from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), near the Capitol ahead of President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration, in Washington, U.S., January 18, 2021. REUTER/Carlos Barria
US producer prices increase more than expected in May amid jump in energy costs
FINANCE
1 hour ago
HKEX
Hong Kong stocks close lower, Alibaba falls over 5pc
FINANCE
5 hours ago
US hits China- and Hong Kong-based entities with sanctions over Iran weapons
FINANCE
6 hours ago
Photo by ANWAR AMRO / AFP A supporter of Iran-backed armed group Hezbollah, holds a portrait of Iran's supreme leader Mojtaba Khamenei during an anti-US and anti-Israel protest organised by the International Popular Committees to Resist Aggression in Beirut’s southern suburbs on June 10, 2026.
US, Iran hit each other again as hopes for quick peace deal fade
WORLD
9 hours ago
HKEX.
HSI hits end-March low by midday break amid US inflation, Mideast escalation
FINANCE
10 hours ago
HKEX.
Hong Kong shares fall at open over geopolitical tensions
FINANCE
12 hours ago
A pump jack operates near a crude oil reserve in the Permian Basin oil field near Midland, Texas, U.S. (File)
US crude stocks and distillate inventories fall, gasoline stocks rise, EIA says
FINANCE
23 hours ago
A U.S. flag is displayed at the National Mall, as part of a memorial paying tribute to the U.S. citizens who have died from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), near the Capitol ahead of President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration, in Washington, U.S., January 18, 2021. REUTER/Carlos Barria
US agency proposes new rules to govern prediction markets
FINANCE
10-06-2026 22:39 HKT
File Photo: A truck carrying rare earth travels towards Lynas Corp's Mount Weld processing plant, northeast of Perth, in Western Australia, August 23, 2019. Picture taken August 23. REUTERS/Melanie Burton/File Photo/File Photo
US business group says some critical minerals are 'nearly unobtainable' from China
FINANCE
10-06-2026 22:31 HKT
FILE - In this Jan. 16, 2020, file photo, an investor monitors stock prices at a brokerage in Beijing. AP
Stocks weigh as foreign investors pull US$27 bln out of emerging market portfolios in May
FINANCE
10-06-2026 22:12 HKT
Mother and daughter die in successive falls from same Tai Koo Shing block
NEWS
22 hours ago
source: online
Employer loses $20,000 after domestic helper quits after just two days, citing earthquake damage
SOCIAL BUZZ
9 hours ago
All 15 airlines move to revamped Terminal 2 with smooth boarding process: Mable Chan
NEWS
10-06-2026 16:07 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.