Wall St opens higher on tech rebound, Middle East in focus

US stocks opened higher on Thursday, as investors sought bargains in beaten-down technology stocks and kept a close watch on developments around the Middle East conflict.

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The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 53.3 points, or 0.11 percent, to 49,972.07. The S&P 500 rose 20.7 points, or 0.28 percent, to 7,287.67, while the Nasdaq Composite rose 140.3 points, or 0.56 percent, to 25,309.778 at the opening bell.

Reuters