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CHINA

Pop Mart and Sony team up for Labubu film to expand viral toy's reach

CHINA
10 mins ago
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Toys are displayed at at Pop Mart's Skullpanda pop-up shop in Manhattan, in New York City, U.S., December 12, 2025. REUTERS/Mike Segar/File Photo
Toys are displayed at at Pop Mart's Skullpanda pop-up shop in Manhattan, in New York City, U.S., December 12, 2025. REUTERS/Mike Segar/File Photo
Pop MartSonyLabubufilmviral toy

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