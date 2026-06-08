Hong Kong shares decline at midday break

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Hong Kong's FX reserves rise to US$446.5 billion in May
05-06-2026 18:00 HKT
Hong Kong can help Swedish, European firms expand into China: Chan
05-06-2026 17:08 HKT
Hang Seng Index loses the 25,000 point mark on Friday
05-06-2026 16:36 HKT
China and Hong Kong users unable to access SpaceX website, IPO documents
05-06-2026 15:19 HKT
Hang Seng Index nears 25,000 points at noon on Friday
05-06-2026 12:26 HKT
Hang Seng Index dips in early trading on Friday
05-06-2026 10:11 HKT
S&P 500, Nasdaq slide at open as Broadcom revenue miss dents chip stocks
04-06-2026 21:41 HKT