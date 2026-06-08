logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
BUSINESS
breadcrumb-arrow
FINANCE

Hong Kong shares decline at midday break

FINANCE
6 mins ago
logo
logo
logo
HKEX. Singtao
HKEX. Singtao

Hong Kong stocks fell by noon on Monday. 

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The benchmark Hang Seng Index dipped by 293 points or 1.18 percent, to 24,668 points at noon.

The Hang Seng Tech Index was down by 2.4 percent to 4,771 points.

In the mainland, the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index decreased by 1.26 percent to 3,976 points, and the Shenzhen Stock Exchange Component Index went down by 2.49 percent to 14,933 points at the midday close.

HSIHang Seng IndexHong KongstocksHang Seng Tech Index

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
HKEX
Hang Seng Index falls over 300 points at Monday open
FINANCE
2 hours ago
The launch tower at SpaceX Launch Complex at launch pad 39-A at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida, U.S., April 6, 2026. REUTERS
SpaceX IPO bars investors from China and Hong Kong, Bloomberg News reports
FINANCE
05-06-2026 23:01 HKT
A Wall Street sign hangs in front of a US Flag outside the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE). REUTERS/Andrew Kelly/File Photo
S&P 500, Nasdaq slip at open after solid jobs data fuels hawkish Fed fears; chip stocks fall
FINANCE
05-06-2026 21:36 HKT
Reuters
Hong Kong's FX reserves rise to US$446.5 billion in May
FINANCE
05-06-2026 18:00 HKT
Paul Chan. ISD
Hong Kong can help Swedish, European firms expand into China: Chan
FINANCE
05-06-2026 17:08 HKT
Sing Tao
Hang Seng Index loses the 25,000 point mark on Friday
FINANCE
05-06-2026 16:36 HKT
SpaceX headquarters is shown in Hawthorne, California, U.S. June 5, 2025. REUTERS/Daniel Cole
China and Hong Kong users unable to access SpaceX website, IPO documents
FINANCE
05-06-2026 15:19 HKT
Sing Tao
Hang Seng Index nears 25,000 points at noon on Friday
FINANCE
05-06-2026 12:26 HKT
Sing Tao
Hang Seng Index dips in early trading on Friday
FINANCE
05-06-2026 10:11 HKT
A Wall Street sign hangs in front of a US Flag outside the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE). REUTERS/Andrew Kelly/File Photo
S&P 500, Nasdaq slide at open as Broadcom revenue miss dents chip stocks
FINANCE
04-06-2026 21:41 HKT
(File photo)
Observatory warns of squally thunderstorms and heavy rain through Tue
NEWS
21 hours ago
Amber rainstorm upgraded to red as heavy thundershowers hit HK
NEWS
9 hours ago
Viral online discussion reveals extraordinary perks for some Hong Kong domestic helpers
NEWS
06-06-2026 21:12 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.