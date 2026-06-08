Hong Kong shares decline at midday break

Hong Kong stocks fell by noon on Monday.

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The benchmark Hang Seng Index dipped by 293 points or 1.18 percent, to 24,668 points at noon.

The Hang Seng Tech Index was down by 2.4 percent to 4,771 points.

In the mainland, the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index decreased by 1.26 percent to 3,976 points, and the Shenzhen Stock Exchange Component Index went down by 2.49 percent to 14,933 points at the midday close.