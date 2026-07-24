HSI closes below 25,000 points, Alibaba down 4pc

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Hang Seng Index closes above 25,000 points
23-07-2026 16:46 HKT
Hang Seng Index back to 25,000 points by noon
23-07-2026 12:06 HKT
Hong Kong stocks rise at open
23-07-2026 10:03 HKT
S&P 500, Nasdaq open lower as caution builds ahead of Big Tech earnings
22-07-2026 21:43 HKT
Potential Tropical Storm Noul may pass within 300km of HK this Sun
23-07-2026 13:58 HKT
Monkey’s morning stroll delays Kwun Tong Line commute
23-07-2026 13:38 HKT
Friend shares unseen photos from Patrick Tse's final years
22-07-2026 13:12 HKT