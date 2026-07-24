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FINANCE

HSI closes below 25,000 points, Alibaba down 4pc

FINANCE
30 mins ago
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HKEX
HKEX

Hong Kong shares closed below the 25,000-point mark on Friday amid rising oil prices, partly dragged down by tech heavyweights.

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The benchmark Hang Seng Index fell by 247 points, or 0.98 percent, to 24,963, with a full-day turnover of HK$209.8 billion.

The Hang Seng Tech Index also went down 1.47 percent to 4,629 points. 

Tech heavyweights Alibaba (9988) and Tencent (0700) underperformed the market, down 4 percent and 2.3 percent, respectively.

Gold-related stocks slipped with falling gold prices, with Laopu Gold (6181) and Zijin Mining (2899) declining 4 percent and 3.4 percent.

Notably, BOC Hong Kong (2388) jumped the most among blue chips, up nearly 6 percent to a new high, as rebounding oil prices lifted the possibility of an interest rate hike.

In the mainland, the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index fell by 1.61 percent to 3,814 points, and the Shenzhen Stock Exchange Component Index dropped 2.47 percent to 13,774 points.

HSIHang Seng IndexHong KongstocksHang Seng Tech Index

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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