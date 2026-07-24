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FINANCE

Hong Kong stocks open lower amid intensified geopolitical tensions

FINANCE
54 mins ago
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HKEX
HKEX

Hong Kong shares fell at the open on Friday after the oil price hit US$100 (HK$780) amid escalating Middle East conflict, as well as the US announcing a new round of tariffs.

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The benchmark Hang Sang Index dropped 278 points, or 1.1 percent, to 24,932.

The tech gauge went down 1.9 percent to 4,611.

Tech majors broadly slipped at the open. Alibaba (9988) and Tencent (0700) retreated 3 percent and 1.6 percent, while NetEase (9999) and Kuaishou Technology (1024) declined 2 percent and 2.5 percent.

Chipmakers also extended losses from a day ago, with Semiconductor Manufacturing International Cooperation (0981) and Hua Hong Grace Semiconductor (1347) falling by 1.3 percent and 2.3 percent, respectively.

Two Chinese artificial intelligence firms also were weighed. Knowledage Atlas Technology (2513), or Zhipu AI, decreased by 2 percent, while MiniMAX (0100) opened 2.2 percent lower.


 

HSIHang Seng IndexHong KongstocksHang Seng Tech Index

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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