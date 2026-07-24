Hong Kong stocks open lower amid intensified geopolitical tensions

Hong Kong shares fell at the open on Friday after the oil price hit US$100 (HK$780) amid escalating Middle East conflict, as well as the US announcing a new round of tariffs.

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The benchmark Hang Sang Index dropped 278 points, or 1.1 percent, to 24,932.

The tech gauge went down 1.9 percent to 4,611.

Tech majors broadly slipped at the open. Alibaba (9988) and Tencent (0700) retreated 3 percent and 1.6 percent, while NetEase (9999) and Kuaishou Technology (1024) declined 2 percent and 2.5 percent.

Chipmakers also extended losses from a day ago, with Semiconductor Manufacturing International Cooperation (0981) and Hua Hong Grace Semiconductor (1347) falling by 1.3 percent and 2.3 percent, respectively.

Two Chinese artificial intelligence firms also were weighed. Knowledage Atlas Technology (2513), or Zhipu AI, decreased by 2 percent, while MiniMAX (0100) opened 2.2 percent lower.



