Hang Seng Index closes above 25,000 points

Hong Kong shares closed higher on Thursday, partly lifted by gains from banking and insurance sectors.

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The benchmark Hang Seng Index rose 318 points, or 1.28 percent, to 25,210, with a full-day turnover of HK$233.4 billion.

The Hang Seng Tech Index also increased by 0.65 percent to 4,698 points.

The heavyweight stock HSBC (0005) gained 1.6 percent, while China's bank giants China Construction Bank (0939) and the Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (1398) rose 2.2 percent and 2.4 percent.

Insurers AIA (1299) and China Life Insurance (2628) climbed 2.2 percent and 2.9 percent.

Aluminium Corporation of China (2600) jumped the most among blue chips, up 6 percent. It was followed by Sands China (1928), which climbed 5 percent, despite Sands' 50 percent decline in its second-quarter net income.

Tech majors broadly rallied. Meituan (3690) and Baidu (9888) advanced 4 percent and 2.3 percent, while Tencent (0700) and Alibaba (9988) both went up 1 percent.

Chipmakers reversed opening gains and closed lower. Semicondutor Manufacturing International Cooperation (0981) and Hua Hong Grace Semiconductor (1347) fell 2.9 percent and 7.5 percent, respectively.

In the mainland, the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index inched up 0.25 percent to 3,876 points, and the Shenzhen Stock Exchange Component Index rose slightly by 0.44 percent to 14,123 points.