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FINANCE

S&P 500, Nasdaq slide at open as Broadcom revenue miss dents chip stocks

FINANCE
54 mins ago
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A Wall Street sign hangs in front of a US Flag outside the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE). REUTERS/Andrew Kelly/File Photo
A Wall Street sign hangs in front of a US Flag outside the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE). REUTERS/Andrew Kelly/File Photo

The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq dropped at the open on Thursday, as Broadcom's revenue miss pressured chip stocks, while equity investors took a breather after a strong rally to record highs.

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The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 299.0 points, or 0.59 percent, at the open to 50,986.1. The S&P 500 fell 37.1 points, or 0.49 percent, at the open to 7,516.54​, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 274.7 points, or 1.02 percent, to 26,579.297 at the opening bell.

Reuters

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𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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