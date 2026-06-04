S&P 500, Nasdaq slide at open as Broadcom revenue miss dents chip stocks

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S&P 500, Dow tick lower on Middle East stalemate
03-06-2026 21:35 HKT
Hang Seng Index plunges below 26,000 points on Wednesday
03-06-2026 16:50 HKT
Hang Seng Index plunges below 26,000 points at noon on Wednesday
03-06-2026 12:21 HKT
Hang Seng Index plunges below 26,000 points in early trading on Wednesday
03-06-2026 10:19 HKT
Wall Street slips at open after record highs; HPE soars
02-06-2026 21:37 HKT
Hang Seng Index rises at noon on Tuesday, Tencent jumps nearly 8 percent
02-06-2026 12:29 HKT
Hong Kong records hottest day of the year at 34.3 degrees
03-06-2026 18:43 HKT