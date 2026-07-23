Hong Kong stocks rise at open

Hong Kong shares opened higher on Thursday, as US tech firms rising capital spendings are expected to boost chipmakers' earnings.

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The Hang Seng Index went up 73 points, or 0.3 percent, to 24,966.

The tech gauge increased by 0.2 percent to 4,677.

Major tech shares delivered mixed performance. Alibaba (9988) and Tencent (0700) edged up 0.4 percent and 0.1 percent, while JD.com (9618) and Xiaomi (1810) went down 0.6 percent and 1 percent.

Chipmakers rallied, with Semiconductor Manufacturing International Cooperation (0981) and Hua Hong Grace Semiconductor (1347) both lifting 1.5 percent.

Lenovo (0992) opened 3.2 percent higher, marking the best performer among blue chips, followed by AIA (1299)'s 2 percent growth.

Two artificial intelligence firms also outperformed the market. Knowledge Altas Technology (2513), or Zhipu.AI, jumped 3 percent, while MiniMax climbed 26 percent.