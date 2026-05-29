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Hang Seng Index edges higher at midday.
The benchmark Hang Seng Index rose 276 points, or 1.11 percent, to 25,282 points.
The half day market turnover was HK$194 billion.
Tech gauge rose 1.66 percent to 4,969 points.
In the mainland, the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index fell 15 points, or 0.37 percent, to 4,083 points. The Shenzhen Stock Exchange Composite Index fell 157 points, or 1 percent, to 15,704 points.