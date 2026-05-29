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FINANCE

Hang Seng Index edges higher at midday

FINANCE
1 hour ago

by

Gloria Leung

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Hang Seng Index edges higher at midday.

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The benchmark Hang Seng Index rose 276 points, or 1.11 percent, to 25,282 points.

The half day market turnover was HK$194 billion.

Tech gauge rose 1.66 percent to 4,969 points.

In the mainland, the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index fell 15 points, or 0.37 percent, to 4,083 points. The Shenzhen Stock Exchange Composite Index fell 157 points, or 1 percent, to 15,704 points.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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