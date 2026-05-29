logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
BUSINESS
breadcrumb-arrow
FINANCE

Hang Seng Index gains upon market close

FINANCE
1 hour ago

by

Gloria Leung

logo
logo
logo

Hang Seng Index gained at closing on the last trading day of May.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The benchmark Hang Seng Index rose 176 points, or 0.7 percent, to 25,182 points.

The market turnover was HK$462 billion.

Tech gauge slipped 4.35 points, or 0.09 percent, to 4,884 points.

Among the blue chips, Lenovo (0992) rallied, surging 21.95 percent. Sunny Optical Technology (2382) rose 13.78 percent. Pop Mart (9992) rose 7.37 percent. CATL (3750) was up 3.84 percent.

Innovent Biologics (1801) rose 11.36 percent after striking deals with Pfizer.

Tech stocks edged lower. Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation (0981) fell 7.54 percent, Li Auto (2015) dropped 4.3 percent, BYD Electronic (0285) fell 2.08 percent, and Xiaomi (1810) fell 1.82 percent.

In the mainland, the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index fell 30 points, or 0.73 percent, to 4,068 points. The Shenzhen Stock Exchange Composite Index fell 1.81 percent to 15,575 points.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
Frederick Ma
FWD chairman Frederick Ma says no 'crystal ball’ can predict share prices, but management remains optimistic
FINANCE
1 hour ago
A man walks in front of an electronic screen displaying Japan's Nikkei stock prices quotation board inside a conference hall in Tokyo, Japan, April 27, 2026. REUTERS
Japan's Nikkei scales record peak on Mideast, AI optimism
FINANCE
1 hour ago
The State Council Information Office (SCIO) holds a press conference on economic and trade cooperation between China and South Asian countries and the 10th China-South Asia Exposition in Beijing, capital of China, May 29, 2026. Xinhua
China seeks deeper trade ties with South Asia, officials say
FINANCE
2 hours ago
OCBC Bank (Hong Kong) announces Angus Tsang as the new head of wholesale banking
FINANCE
2 hours ago
Hong Kong's IPO market has continually shown fervent activity. Photo by REUTERS
Hong Kong to allow stamp duty payment in yuan for dual-counter stocks
FINANCE
2 hours ago
Anthropic logo is seen in this illustration taken March 1, 2026. REUTERS
Anthropic's valuation surges to US$965 billion, surpassing OpenAI
FINANCE
3 hours ago
Jardine Matheson
Jardine Matheson plans to sell assets to become a high-growth investment firm, Bloomberg reports
FINANCE
3 hours ago
Hang Seng Index edges higher at midday
FINANCE
5 hours ago
SpaceX's logo and an Elon Musk photo are seen in this illustration created on December 19, 2022. REUTERS
SpaceX lowers IPO valuation target to US$1.8 trillion, Bloomberg reports
FINANCE
6 hours ago
Samsung Electronics??labour union members chant slogans during a protest against company? compensation levels ahead of a planned lengthy strike in front of Samsung Electronics semiconductor plant in Pyeongtaek, South Korea, April 23, 2026. REUTERS
Minority union at Samsung Electronics to challenge pay deal in court
FINANCE
6 hours ago
screenshot from Dot Dot News video
Tuen Mun school principal resigns over foul-mouthed tirade in Singapore, apologises in tears
SOCIAL BUZZ
11 hours ago
(File photo)
Scorching Friday of 37-degree expected for HK
NEWS
28-05-2026 13:01 HKT
Boy, 13, dies after falling from flat in Tai Kok Tsui
NEWS
28-05-2026 01:47 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.