Hang Seng Index gains upon market close

Hang Seng Index gained at closing on the last trading day of May.

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The benchmark Hang Seng Index rose 176 points, or 0.7 percent, to 25,182 points.

The market turnover was HK$462 billion.

Tech gauge slipped 4.35 points, or 0.09 percent, to 4,884 points.

Among the blue chips, Lenovo (0992) rallied, surging 21.95 percent. Sunny Optical Technology (2382) rose 13.78 percent. Pop Mart (9992) rose 7.37 percent. CATL (3750) was up 3.84 percent.

Innovent Biologics (1801) rose 11.36 percent after striking deals with Pfizer.

Tech stocks edged lower. Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation (0981) fell 7.54 percent, Li Auto (2015) dropped 4.3 percent, BYD Electronic (0285) fell 2.08 percent, and Xiaomi (1810) fell 1.82 percent.

In the mainland, the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index fell 30 points, or 0.73 percent, to 4,068 points. The Shenzhen Stock Exchange Composite Index fell 1.81 percent to 15,575 points.