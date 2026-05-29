Hang Seng Index gains on Friday's open

Hong Kong Stocks gained at the open on Friday.

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The benchmark Hang Seng Index rose 155 points, or 0.62 percent, to 25,161 points.

Tech gauge rose 1.05 percent to 4,939 points.

Among the tech heavyweights blue chips, Baidu (9888) rose 2.7 percent.

Lenovo (0992) surged 14.9 percent.

HSBC (0005) fell 0.1 percent, AIA (1299) rose 2.1 percent, and Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing (0388) was up 0.5 percent.

Li Auto (2015) fell 0.7 percent after announcing a net loss of 2.29 billion yuan (HK$2.65 billion) on Thursday.