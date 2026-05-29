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FINANCE

Hang Seng Index gains on Friday's open

FINANCE
8 mins ago

by

Gloria Leung

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Hong Kong Stocks gained at the open on Friday.

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The benchmark Hang Seng Index rose 155 points, or 0.62 percent, to 25,161 points.

Tech gauge rose 1.05 percent to 4,939 points.

Among the tech heavyweights blue chips, Baidu (9888) rose 2.7 percent.

Lenovo (0992) surged 14.9 percent.

HSBC (0005) fell 0.1 percent, AIA (1299) rose 2.1 percent, and Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing (0388) was up 0.5 percent.

Li Auto (2015) fell 0.7 percent after announcing a net loss of 2.29 billion yuan (HK$2.65 billion) on Thursday.

 

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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