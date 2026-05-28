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FINANCE

HK's April exports, imports blow past estimates with over 40 percent gain on AI demand

FINANCE
5 mins ago
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Containers are seen stacked up at Kwai Chung Container terminal in Hong Kong on April 2, 2025. AFP
Containers are seen stacked up at Kwai Chung Container terminal in Hong Kong on April 2, 2025. AFP

Hong Kong’s exports and imports both surged over 40 percent in April, blowing past estimates, official data showed, as ongoing robust global demand for AI-related electronics products outweighed external uncertainties.

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The value of total exports of goods increased by 42.9 percent to HK$620.9 billion last month, following a 35.8 percent rise in March, according to the Census and Statistics Department. 

It was also far above economists’ projection for a 31 percent growth in April. 

Imports increased by 44.4 percent from a year earlier, versus a projected gain of 41.7 percent, after rising 41.2 percent in March. 

A visible trade deficit of HK$29.5 billion, equivalent to 4.5 percent of the value of imports of goods, was recorded in the month.

For the first four months of 2026 as a whole, outbound shipment value jumped by 35 percent from 2025, while imports grew by 38.9 percent. 

In addition to the particularly strong export growth to Asian markets such as the mainland and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, exports to the United States and the European Union also recorded very notable gains in April, the department said.

 

exportsimportsHong KongAIApril

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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