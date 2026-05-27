HK home price index records 2.5-year high in April

Hong Kong's private residential price index rose 0.9 percent month-on-month to 316.6 in April, marking its eleventh consecutive monthly increase and hitting a two-and-a-half-year high, said the Rating and Valuation Department on Wednesday.

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This figure represented a 10.51 percent year-on-year increase, reaching a 30-month high not seen since October 2023. However, it remains 20.47 percent below the historical peak of 398.1 recorded in September 2021. The index has also risen by 5.67 percent so far this year.

The price of small and medium-sized flats climbed 0.92 percent month-on-month, while large units that span 1,076 square feet or above saw a 0.25 percent monthly increase, both of which increased by 10.66 percent and 7.26 percent year-on-year respectively.

Meanwhile, the private residential rental index rose 0.6 percent month-on-month to a new high of 203.4 in April, representing a sixth consecutive monthly increase. Rents for small and medium-sized units grew 0.6 percent, while large units recorded a 1.2 percent monthly increase in April.



