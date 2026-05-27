HK home price index records 2.5-year high in April

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China's April industrial output, retail sales growth miss expectations
18-05-2026 11:39 HKT
China's April new home prices fall at slowest monthly pace in a year
18-05-2026 11:22 HKT
Iraq exported 10 million barrels of oil through Strait of Hormuz in April
16-05-2026 16:01 HKT
Mainland Chinese snap up Hong Kong homes in April, most in 2 years
13-05-2026 14:22 HKT
China's car sales drop for seventh month in April; exports roar
11-05-2026 11:16 HKT
China trade beats forecasts in April despite Mideast war
09-05-2026 13:28 HKT
World food prices rise to more than three year high in April, FAO says
08-05-2026 17:54 HKT
US private payrolls growth accelerates in April, ADP says
06-05-2026 20:40 HKT
Hong Kong a conduit for mainland, French firms
26-05-2026 06:00 HKT