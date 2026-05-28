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FINANCE

Hong Kong stocks slump at midday

FINANCE
6 mins ago

by

Gloria Leung

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Hong Kong stocks slump at midday on Thursday.

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The benchmark Hang Seng Index dropped 579 points, or 2.29 percent, to 24,748 points.

The half day market turnover was HK$195 billion.

Tech gauge fell 1.49 percent to 4,834 points,

In the mainland, the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index slipped 5.87 points, or 0.14 percent, to 4,087 points. The Shenzhen Stock Exchange Composite Index slipped 0.26 percent to 15,695 points.
 

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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