Gold eases as US-Iran tensions cloud interest rate outlook

Gold fell on Thursday as fresh U.S. attacks on Iran pushed oil prices higher, stoking concerns about rising inflation and clouding the interest rate outlook.
FUNDAMENTALS
- Spot gold was down 0.8 percent at US$4,419.60 per ounce, as of 0129 GMT. U.S. gold futures for June delivery fell 0.7 percent to US$4,417.10.
- The U.S. dollar rose, making greenback-priced bullion more expensive for holders of other currencies.
- The U.S. military carried out new strikes in Iran targeting a military site that officials believed posed a threat to U.S. forces and commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz, a U.S. official said. This came hours after President Donald Trump dismissed an Iranian report of a deal to restore traffic through the strategic waterway.
- Oil prices rose about 2 percent in early Asian trade on Thursday as tensions between the U.S. and Iran persisted.
- Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook said on Wednesday that she believes the U.S. central bank should hold short-term interest rates steady for now. However, with tariffs, the Iran war, and a surge in AI-related investment pushing prices higher, she is prepared to hike rates if needed.
- Federal Reserve Vice Chair Philip Jefferson said on Wednesday that the current setting of monetary policy is appropriate amid ongoing upside risks to the inflation outlook.
- Investors await the release of U.S. Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) data, due later in the day, for further clues on the Fed’s monetary policy path.
- The Hong Kong Futures Exchange announced on Wednesday that it would introduce a market-wide trading fee discount and incentive programmes for gold futures to boost liquidity and revitalise the contract.
- Spot silver fell 1.7 percent to US$73.34 per ounce, platinum lost 0.5 percent to US$1,909.15, and palladium slid 0.7 percent to US$1,381.64.
Reuters