Hong Kong stocks open shy on Thursday

Hong Kong stocks opened lower on Thursday.

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The benchmark Hang Seng Index slipped 97 points, or 0.39 percent, to 25,230 points.

Tech Gauge slipped 0.25 percent to 4,895 points.

Among the blue chips, Pop Mart (9992) rose 3.8 percent, and Geely Automobile (0175) rose 1.6 percent. China Overseas Land and Investment (0688) fell 2 percent.

Tech heavyweights opened lower. Tencent (0700) fell 0.8 percent, Meituan (3690) fell 0.6 percent, JD.com (9618) fell 0.5 percent, and Xiaomi (1810) fell 0.2 percent,

Kuaishou (1024) fell 1.8 percent after announcing its first-quarter adjusted net profit had dropped 26.3 percent.

HSBC (0005) rose 0.1 percent. AIA (1299) and Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing (0388) fell 0.1 percent and 0.4 percent, respectively.