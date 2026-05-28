LongBio Pharma (Suzhou) and Dajin Heavy Industry kick off bookbuilding for Hong Kong IPO

Hong Kong welcomes two Chinese firms to kick off their bookbuilding for listing in Hong Kong on Thursday.

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LongBio Pharma (Suzhou), a clinical-stage Chinese biopharmaceutical startup, plans to offer 14.19 million H shares, raising HK$1.36 billion. Its offer price is HK$96.06 per share. Each board lot of 50 shares has an entry fee of HK$4,851.4.

Meanwhile, China's largest private manufacturer of offshore wind power foundation equipment, Dajin Heavy Industry, plans to offer 86.97 million H shares, raising at most HK$5.77 billion. The maximum offer price is HK$66.4 per share. It has an entry fee of HK$6,707 per board lot of 100 shares.

Both companies are scheduled to debut on June 5.