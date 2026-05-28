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FINANCE

LongBio Pharma (Suzhou) and Dajin Heavy Industry kick off bookbuilding for Hong Kong IPO

FINANCE
12 mins ago

by

Gloria Leung

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The logo of Hong Kong Exchanges & Clearing (HKEX) is pictured in its office, in Hong Kong, China, June 10, 2025. REUTERS
The logo of Hong Kong Exchanges & Clearing (HKEX) is pictured in its office, in Hong Kong, China, June 10, 2025. REUTERS

Hong Kong welcomes two Chinese firms to kick off their bookbuilding for listing in Hong Kong on Thursday.

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LongBio Pharma (Suzhou), a clinical-stage Chinese biopharmaceutical startup, plans to offer 14.19 million H shares, raising HK$1.36 billion. Its offer price is HK$96.06 per share. Each board lot of 50 shares has an entry fee of HK$4,851.4.

Meanwhile, China's largest private manufacturer of offshore wind power foundation equipment, Dajin Heavy Industry, plans to offer 86.97 million H shares, raising at most HK$5.77 billion. The maximum offer price is HK$66.4 per share. It has an entry fee of HK$6,707 per board lot of 100 shares.

Both companies are scheduled to debut on June 5.

LongBio Pharma (Suzhou)Dajin Heavy Industry

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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