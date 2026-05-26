Hong Kong stocks gain at midday on Tuesday

Hong Kong stocks rise by midday on Tuesday.

ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The benchmark Hang Seng Index rose 137 points, or 0.54 percent, to 25,743 points.

The half-day market turnover was HK$200 billion.

Tech gauge rose 111 points, or 2.29 percent, to 4,980 points.

In the mainland, the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index fell 34 points, or 0.84 percent, to 4,117 points. The Shenzhen Stock Exchange Composite Index dropped 137 points, or 0.87 percent, to 15,718 points.