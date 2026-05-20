S&P 500, Nasdaq open higher as chip stocks gain ahead of Nvidia results

The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq opened higher on Wednesday, lifted by a rebound in chip stocks ahead of Nvidia’s quarterly earnings, which investors view as a crucial test of AI demand as they weighed concerns over elevated Treasury yields.

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The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 15.0 points, or 0.03 percent, at the open to 49348.83. The S&P 500 rose 15.6 points, or 0.21 percent, to 7369.19, while the Nasdaq Composite rose 120.8 points, or 0.47 percent, to 25991.509.

Reuters