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FINANCE

S&P 500, Nasdaq open higher as chip stocks gain ahead of Nvidia results

FINANCE
11 mins ago
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Traders work on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, U.S., December 17, 2025. REUTERS
Traders work on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, U.S., December 17, 2025. REUTERS

The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq opened higher on Wednesday, lifted by a rebound in chip stocks ahead of Nvidia’s quarterly earnings, which investors view as a crucial test of AI demand as they weighed concerns over elevated Treasury yields.

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The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 15.0 points, or 0.03 percent, at the open to 49348.83. The S&P 500 rose 15.6 points, or 0.21 percent, to 7369.19, while the Nasdaq Composite rose 120.8 points, or 0.47 percent, to 25991.509.

Reuters

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𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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