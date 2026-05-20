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FINANCE

Hong Kong shares fall at close on Wednesday

FINANCE
22 mins ago
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HKEX
HKEX

Hong Kong shares closed lower on Wednesday on prolonged Middle East tensions and global inflation concerns.

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The benchmark Hang Seng Index fell 146 points, or 0.57 percent, to 25,651 points, with the full-day turnover of HK$262 billion.

The Hang Seng Tech Index rose 0.34 percent to 4,873 points.

Chinese chipmakers surged, with SMIC (0981) and Hua Hong Semiconductor (1347) lifting 9.71 percent and 13.9 percent, respectively.

Laopu Gold (6181) dropped the most among blue chips, slipping 6.9 percent to a one-year low.

Bilibili (9626) fell 4.7 percent after swinging to a first-quarter profit.

In the mainland, the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index edged down 0.18 percent to 4,162 points, and the Shenzhen Stock Exchange Component Index closed flat at 15,569 points.

HSIHang Seng IndexHong KongstocksHang Seng Tech Index

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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