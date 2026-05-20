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FINANCE

Hong Kong stocks extend loss by midday break

FINANCE
27 mins ago
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HKEX.
HKEX.

Hong Kong shares fell at noon on Wednesday.

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The benchmark Hang Seng Index declined 141 points, or 0.55 percent, to 25,656 points.

The Hang Seng Tech Index went up 0.17 percent to 4,865 points.

In the mainland, the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index inched down 0.45 percent to 4,150 points, and the Shenzhen Stock Exchange Component Index dropped 0.37 percent to 15,512 points at the midday close.

HSIHang Seng IndexHong KongstocksHang Seng Tech Index

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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