Hong Kong stocks extend loss by midday break

Hong Kong shares fell at noon on Wednesday.

ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The benchmark Hang Seng Index declined 141 points, or 0.55 percent, to 25,656 points.

The Hang Seng Tech Index went up 0.17 percent to 4,865 points.

In the mainland, the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index inched down 0.45 percent to 4,150 points, and the Shenzhen Stock Exchange Component Index dropped 0.37 percent to 15,512 points at the midday close.