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FINANCE

Shenzhen Creality 3D Technology kicks off $1.38b HK IPO

FINANCE
1 hour ago

by

Helen Zhong

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Shenzhen Creality 3D Technology.
Shenzhen Creality 3D Technology.

Shenzhen Creality 3D Technology kicked off retail book building for its Hong Kong initial public offering on Wednesday, aiming to raise HK$1.38 billion.

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The Chinese consumer 3D printing products and services provider plans to sell 73.42 million H shares at an offer price of HK$18.8 per share.

It requires a minimum investment of HK$2848.4 per board lot of 150 shares.

The company is expected to debut on May 29.

Shenzhen Creality 3D Technology3D printingHong KongIPO

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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