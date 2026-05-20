Shenzhen Creality 3D Technology kicks off $1.38b HK IPO

Shenzhen Creality 3D Technology kicked off retail book building for its Hong Kong initial public offering on Wednesday, aiming to raise HK$1.38 billion.

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The Chinese consumer 3D printing products and services provider plans to sell 73.42 million H shares at an offer price of HK$18.8 per share.

It requires a minimum investment of HK$2848.4 per board lot of 150 shares.

The company is expected to debut on May 29.