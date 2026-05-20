Two Chinese tech firms open mixed in HK debut

Two Chinese tech firms delivered mixed performances in their Hong Kong debuts on Wednesday.

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Intelligent manufacturing equipment producer Shanghai Top Numerical Control Technology (7688) rose 40.2 percent at the opening, delivering a paper gain of HK$1,061 per board lot of 100 shares.

In contrast, autonomous driving company UISEE Technologies (1511) tracked the decline in the gray market, dropping 7.1 percent, with a paper loss of HK$215 per 50 shares.

Shanghai Top Numerical Control Technology recorded an oversubscription of more than 3,763 times for the retail tranche, raising HK$1.6 billion from the share sales.

UISEE Technologies pocketed HK$795 million from the listing, with its retail tranche oversubscribed by more than 6,776 times.