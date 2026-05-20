Hong Kong shares open lower over inflation concerns

Hong Kong stocks fall at the opening on Wednesday on global inflation concerns.

ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The benchmark Hang Seng Index dropped 88 points, or 0.3 percent, to 25,709.

The tech gauge went down 0.3 percent to 4,840.

China Overseas Land & Investment (0688) fell the most among blue chips, down 2.1 percent, while Sun Hung Kai Properties (0016) opened 2.4 percent higher, marking the best performer.