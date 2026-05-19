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FINANCE

S&P 500 and Nasdaq open lower as chip stocks drag, inflation fears persist

FINANCE
50 mins ago
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Futures-options traders work on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange's NYSE American (AMEX) in New York City, U.S., January 6, 2026. REUTERS
Futures-options traders work on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange's NYSE American (AMEX) in New York City, U.S., January 6, 2026. REUTERS

The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq opened lower on Tuesday, pressured by a selloff in heavyweight chip stocks and lingering inflation concerns as Treasury yields continued to rise.

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The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 10.4 points, or 0.02 percent, at the open to 49,696.53. The S&P 500 fell 27.3 points, or 0.37 percent, at the open to 7,375.75, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 167.2 points, or 0.64 percent, to 25,923.486 at the opening bell.

Reuters

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