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FINANCE

Hong Kong stocks end lower on Monday

FINANCE
1 hour ago

by

Gloria Leung

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The Hang Seng Index ended lower on Monday.

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The benchmark Hang Seng Index fell 287 points, or 1.11 percent, to 25,675 points.

Market turnover totaled HK$292 billion.

The Hang Seng Tech Index slid 1.95 percent to 4,844 points.

Oil stocks gained, with CNOOC (0883) and PetroChina (0857) rising by 1.29 percent and 0.92 percent, respectively.

China Telecom (0728) rose 6.01 percent, and China Unicom (0762) rose 3.79 percent, being the best performers among the blue chips.

Li Auto (2015) edged lower, falling 14.15 percent.

Robot Phoenix Intelligence Technology (6871) rose 76.23 percent.
 

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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