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FINANCE

China to buy at least US$17 billion in US agricultural products annually, White House says

FINANCE
1 hour ago
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A dairy cow stands during a tour by U.S. Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue tours at the Brabant Farms in Verona, New York, U.S., August 23, 2018. Reuters
A dairy cow stands during a tour by U.S. Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue tours at the Brabant Farms in Verona, New York, U.S., August 23, 2018. Reuters

China has committed to purchasing at least US$17 billion (HK$132.6 billion) of U.S. agricultural products in each of 2026, 2027, and 2028, the White House said in a fact sheet released on Sunday.

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The commitment was made during meetings between U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping last week, the White House said.

The US$17 billion figure does not include the soybean purchase commitments China made in October 2025, the White House said.

There has been a marked reduction in U.S. agricultural exports to China after last year's rounds of tit-for-tat tariffs sharply curtailed trade, which fell 65.7 percent year-on-year to US$8.4 billion in 2025, according to U.S. Department of Agriculture data.

China has dramatically scaled back its reliance on U.S. farm goods since Trump’s first term, sourcing roughly 20 percent of its soybeans from the U.S. in 2024, the year before he returned to office, down from 41 percent in 2016.

China will work with U.S. regulators to lift suspensions of U.S. beef facilities and resume imports of poultry from U.S. states determined to be free of avian influenza, the White House said.

Confirming earlier statements from the Chinese government, the White House also said on Sunday the world's two largest economies would establish a U.S.-China Board of Trade and the U.S.-China Board of Investment.

The boards will resolve concerns over market access for agricultural products and expand trade “under a reciprocal tariff-reduction framework,” Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said in a statement last week.

Reuters

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𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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