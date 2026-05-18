China's April industrial output, retail sales growth miss expectations

China’s industrial output grew 4.1 percent in April from a year earlier, slowing from the 5.7 percent pace in March, official data showed on Monday.

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The data released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) missed expectations for a 5.9 percent increase in a Reuters poll.

Retail sales, a gauge of consumption, rose just 0.2 percent in April, slowing sharply from 1.7 percent in March and falling well below forecasts centred on a 2 percent increase.

Fixed-asset investment unexpectedly contracted 1.6 percent in the first four months of 2026, compared with a 1.7 percent rise in the January-March period. Economists had predicted a 1.6 percent expansion.

Reuters