Hang Seng Index opens lower on Monday

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The Hang Seng Index opened lower on Monday.
The benchmark Hang Seng Index fell 123 points, or 0.48 percent, to 25,838 points.
The Hang Seng Tech Index fell 43 points to 4,897 points.
Tech blue chips edged lower. Alibaba (9988) dropped 1.4 percent, Kuaishou (1024) was down 2.4 percent, JD.com fell 2.8 percent, Tencent (0700) fell 0.3 percent, and Baidu fell 0.4 percent.
Li Auto (2015) fell 4.2 percent, the worst performer among the blue chips.
HSBC (0005) was down 0.4 percent.
Oil stocks gain, with CNOOC (0883) rising 1.8 percent, and PetroChina (0857) rising 1.5 percent.
Robot Phoenix Intelligence Technology (6871) rose 79.2 percent on its debut.