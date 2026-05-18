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FINANCE

Hang Seng Index opens lower on Monday

FINANCE
2 hours ago

by

Gloria Leung

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The Hang Seng Index opened lower on Monday.

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The benchmark Hang Seng Index fell 123 points, or 0.48 percent, to 25,838 points.

The Hang Seng Tech Index fell 43 points to 4,897 points.

Tech blue chips edged lower. Alibaba (9988) dropped 1.4 percent, Kuaishou (1024) was down 2.4 percent, JD.com fell 2.8 percent, Tencent (0700) fell 0.3 percent, and Baidu fell 0.4 percent.

Li Auto (2015) fell 4.2 percent, the worst performer among the blue chips.

HSBC (0005) was down 0.4 percent.

Oil stocks gain, with CNOOC (0883) rising 1.8 percent, and PetroChina (0857) rising 1.5 percent.

Robot Phoenix Intelligence Technology (6871) rose 79.2 percent on its debut.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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