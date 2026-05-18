Hang Seng Index edges lower in midday

Hang Seng Index edged lower in midday.

ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The benchmark Hang Seng Index dropped 350 points, or 1.35 percent, to 25,612 points.

The half-day market turnover was HK$161 billion.

Tech gauge dropped 2.08 percent to 4,838 points.

In the mainland, the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index fell 9.04 points, or 0.22 percent, to 4,126 points. The Shenzhen Stock Exchange Component Index fell 0.31 percent to 15,513 points.