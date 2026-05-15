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China and US to establish Boards of Trade, Investment, says Chinese Foreign Minister

FINANCE
43 mins ago
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Chinese and US flags flutter outside the building of an American company in Beijing. Photo by REUTERS
Chinese and US flags flutter outside the building of an American company in Beijing. Photo by REUTERS

China and the US have agreed to establish a Board of Trade and Board of Investment and will resolve concerns over market access for agricultural products, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said according to a statement released by his ministry.

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Both sides also agreed to expand two-way trade "under [a]reciprocal tariff reduction framework", Wang said.

Teams on both sides "are still consulting on the relevant details and will finalise the outcomes as soon as possible," he added.


Reuters

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