China and US to establish Boards of Trade, Investment, says Chinese Foreign Minister

China and the US have agreed to establish a Board of Trade and Board of Investment and will resolve concerns over market access for agricultural products, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said according to a statement released by his ministry.

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Both sides also agreed to expand two-way trade "under [a]reciprocal tariff reduction framework", Wang said.

Teams on both sides "are still consulting on the relevant details and will finalise the outcomes as soon as possible," he added.



Reuters