logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
BUSINESS
breadcrumb-arrow
FINANCE

US producer prices post biggest gain in four years in April

FINANCE
50 mins ago
logo
logo
logo
A worker installs parts at the start of an assembly line at an Ariens factory in Brillion, Wisconsin, U.S., March 5, 2025. REUTERS
A worker installs parts at the start of an assembly line at an Ariens factory in Brillion, Wisconsin, U.S., March 5, 2025. REUTERS

US producer prices increased more than expected in April, posting their biggest gain since early 2022, the latest indication that inflation was accelerating amid the war with Iran.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The Producer Price Index for final demand surged 1.4 percent last month after an upwardly revised 0.7 percent advance in March, the Labor Department's Bureau of Labor Statistics said on Wednesday. Last month's increase was the largest since March 2022, and the rise was across goods and services. 

Economists polled by Reuters had forecast the PPI gaining 0.5 percent after a previously reported 0.5 percent increase in March.

Producer prices have risen strongly this year, partly driven by higher energy costs, as the US-Israeli war with Iran disrupted shipping in the Strait of Hormuz. The conflict is straining global supply chains, causing shortages of a wide range of goods, including fertilizers, aluminum and consumer products. 

In the 12 months through April, the PPI jumped 6.0 percent. That was the largest increase since December 2022 and followed a 4.0 percent rise in March. Part of the surge in the year-on-year PPI rate reflected last year's low readings dropping out of the calculation.

The rise in inflation is becoming pervasive, posing a challenge for the Federal Reserve. The BLS reported on Tuesday that the Consumer Price Index rose further in April, with the annual inflation rate posting its largest gain in three years.

The US central bank tracks the Personal Consumption Expenditures price indexes for its 2 percent inflation target.

Prior to the PPI report, economists estimated PCE inflation, excluding the volatile food and energy components, could rise by as much as 0.4 percent in April after gaining 0.3 percent in March. Estimates for the year-on-year increase in the so-called core PCE inflation were as high as 3.4 percent. It increased 3.2 percent in March. 

The Fed last month left its benchmark overnight interest rate in the 3.50 percent-3.75 percent range. 


Reuters

USPPIproducer pricesinflation

 

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

Top News
Read More
A BYD logo is displayed on a car at a dealership in Sant Cugat del Valles, near Barcelona, Spain, September 12, 2025. REUTERS
BYD in talks with Stellantis and others about taking over Europe plants, Bloomberg News reports
FINANCE
5 hours ago
A Taiwan flag flutters in Taipei, Taiwan, May 12, 2026. REUTERS/Ann Wang
Ahead of Trump-Xi summit, China warns on US arms sales to Taiwan
CHINA
7 hours ago
South Korean Defense Minister Ahn Gyu-Back, speaks during the joint press conference with U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, following the 57th Security Consultative Meeting at the Defense Ministry in Seoul, South Korea, Tuesday, Nov. 4, 2025. Lee Jin-man/Pool via REUTERS
South Korea weighs phased Hormuz role after US talks, minister says
WORLD
9 hours ago
Hang Seng Index rises at noon on Wednesday
FINANCE
9 hours ago
A Vanke sign at its office building in Beijing, China, December 23, 2025. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang
Vanke says Shenzhen Metro agrees to provide up to 2.5b yuan in 2026 loan framework agreement
FINANCE
11 hours ago
US appeals court pauses ruling against Trump's 10pc global tariff
FINANCE
11 hours ago
Hang Seng Index falls in early trading on Wednesday
FINANCE
12 hours ago
U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to the press, ahead of departing the White House for Joint Base Andrews en route to Beijing, China, in Washington, D.C., U.S., May 12, 2026. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein
Pentagon says US cost of Iran war nearing $29 billion
WORLD
12 hours ago
HSBC raises 2026 Brent price forecast to US$95 per barrel
FINANCE
23 hours ago
U.S. President Donald Trump shakes hands with Chinese President Xi Jinping as they hold a bilateral meeting at Gimhae International Airport, on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit, in Busan, South Korea, October 30, 2025. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein/File Photo
U.S. CEOs seek China business gains from Trump-Xi summit
CHINA
12-05-2026 20:59 HKT
Heavy rains and thunderstorms expected later this week
NEWS
12-05-2026 17:54 HKT
Property developer and Chorland food stall chain founder dies in suspected suicide at home
NEWS
22 hours ago
Michael Jackson's 'second family' now says he sexually abused them, filing lawsuit against estate
WORLD
20 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.