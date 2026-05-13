Vanke says Shenzhen Metro agrees to provide up to 2.5b yuan in 2026 loan framework agreement

China Vanke (2202), a state-backed property developer battling liquidity stress, said on Tuesday it entered into the 2026 Loan Framework Agreement with its biggest shareholder, Shenzhen Metro Group, according to a stock exchange filing.
- Vanke said Shenzhen Metro Group agreed to provide the loan in an aggregate principal amount of up to 2.5 billion yuan (US$368.08 million) under the agreement.
- It will be used for repaying the principal and interest on the company's publicly issued bonds, as well as interest on specific borrowings approved by Shenzhen Metro Group.
- The initial term for each loan shall not exceed three years but can be extended with Shenzhen Metro's consent, Vanke said.
- To date, loans totalling 2.359 billion yuan have already been drawn under this facility, the filing showed.
- The agreement adds to earlier financial support Vanke received, including a 22 billion-yuan loan framework announced with Shenzhen Metro in November 2025.
- Separately, Vanke and Shenzhen Metro on Tuesday signed a supplemental agreement to the 22 billion-yuan loan framework to add new security and collateral terms, another filing showed.
Reuters
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