Vanke says Shenzhen Metro agrees to provide up to 2.5b yuan in 2026 loan framework agreement

China Vanke (2202), a state-backed property developer battling liquidity stress, said on Tuesday it entered into the 2026 Loan Framework Agreement with its biggest shareholder, Shenzhen Metro Group, according to a stock exchange filing.

Vanke said Shenzhen Metro Group agreed to provide the loan in an aggregate principal amount of up to 2.5 billion yuan (US$368.08 million) under the agreement.

It will be used for repaying the principal and interest on the company's publicly issued bonds, as well as interest on specific borrowings approved by Shenzhen Metro Group.

The initial term for each loan shall not exceed three years but can be extended with Shenzhen Metro's consent, Vanke said.

To date, loans totalling 2.359 billion yuan have already been drawn under this facility, the filing showed.

The agreement adds to earlier financial support Vanke received, including a 22 billion-yuan loan framework announced with Shenzhen Metro in November 2025.