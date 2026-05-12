S&P 500, Nasdaq open lower after April inflation data; Mideast in focus

The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq opened lower on Tuesday, as investors weighed a hotter-than-expected inflation report and fading hopes for a swift resolution to the Middle East conflict.

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The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 35.2 points, or 0.07 percent, at the open to 49,739.62. The S&P 500 fell 22.2 points, or 0.30 percent, at the open to 7,390.63​, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 187.1 points, or 0.71 percent, to 26,087.009 at the opening bell.

Reuters