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FINANCE

S&P 500, Nasdaq open lower after April inflation data; Mideast in focus

FINANCE
27 mins ago
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A Wall Street sign hangs in front of a U.S. Flag outside the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE). REUTERS/Andrew Kelly/File Photo
A Wall Street sign hangs in front of a U.S. Flag outside the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE). REUTERS/Andrew Kelly/File Photo

The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq opened lower on Tuesday, as investors weighed a hotter-than-expected inflation report and fading hopes for a swift resolution to the Middle East conflict.

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The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 35.2 points, or 0.07 percent, at the open to 49,739.62. The S&P 500 fell 22.2 points, or 0.30 percent, at the open to 7,390.63​, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 187.1 points, or 0.71 percent, to 26,087.009 at the opening bell.
Reuters

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𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

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