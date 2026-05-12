S&P 500, Nasdaq open lower after April inflation data; Mideast in focus

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Wall St slips at open as US-Iran impasse lifts oil
11-05-2026 21:43 HKT
Hang Seng Index inches down by noon on Monday
11-05-2026 12:45 HKT
Hang Seng Index inches down in early trading on Monday
11-05-2026 10:01 HKT
Hang Seng Index drops below 26,000 points on Thursday as oil prices surge
30-04-2026 16:43 HKT
Hang Seng Index drops below 26,000 points by noon on Thursday
30-04-2026 12:21 HKT
Mother's Day dining revenue drops $50m, expert says
11-05-2026 13:30 HKT
Hong Kong’s iconic Lamma Winds decommissioned after two decades
11-05-2026 18:07 HKT