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FINANCE

Hang Seng Index drops below 26,000 points by noon on Thursday

FINANCE
1 hour ago
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Hong Kong stocks fell below 26,000 points by noon on Thursday, as oil prices soared.

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The benchmark Hang Seng Index plummeted 322 points or 1.23 percent, to 25,789 points at noon.

The half-day market turnover was HK$156.6 billion. 

The Hang Seng Tech Index declined by 1 percent to 4,862 points at noon.

In the mainland, the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index was flat at 4,111 points and the Shenzhen Stock Exchange Component Index was also muted at 15,111 points at the midday close.


 

stocksHong KongHang Seng IndexHSI

 

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

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