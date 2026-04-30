Hang Seng Index drops below 26,000 points by noon on Thursday

Hong Kong stocks fell below 26,000 points by noon on Thursday, as oil prices soared.

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The benchmark Hang Seng Index plummeted 322 points or 1.23 percent, to 25,789 points at noon.

The half-day market turnover was HK$156.6 billion.

The Hang Seng Tech Index declined by 1 percent to 4,862 points at noon.

In the mainland, the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index was flat at 4,111 points and the Shenzhen Stock Exchange Component Index was also muted at 15,111 points at the midday close.



