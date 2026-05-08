Hong Kong stocks slip on Friday early trading session

Hong Kong stocks drifted lower at the open on Friday.

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The benchmark Hang Seng Index rose 266 points, or 1 percent, to 26,359 points.

Tech gauge was up 0.81 percent, or 41 points, to 5,079 points.

Tech stocks slip. Alibaba (9988) dropped 1.4 percent, JD.com (9618) dropped 0.9 percent, Kuaishou (1024) was down percent, and Tencent (0700) dropped 0.5 percent.

Baidu (9888) rose 2.9 percent.

HSBC (0005) and AIA (1299) fell 2.6 percent and 2.2 percent, respectively. Semiconductor Manufacturing International (0981) fell 2.5 percent after yesterday's surge.

CNOOC (0883) rose 0.76 percent.