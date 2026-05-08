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FINANCE

Hong Kong stocks slip on Friday early trading session

FINANCE
22 mins ago

by

Gloria Leung

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Hong Kong stocks drifted lower at the open on Friday.

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The benchmark Hang Seng Index rose 266 points, or 1 percent, to 26,359 points.

Tech gauge was up 0.81 percent, or 41 points, to 5,079 points.

Tech stocks slip. Alibaba (9988) dropped 1.4 percent, JD.com (9618) dropped 0.9 percent, Kuaishou (1024) was down percent, and Tencent (0700) dropped 0.5 percent.

Baidu (9888) rose 2.9 percent.

HSBC (0005) and AIA (1299) fell 2.6 percent and 2.2 percent, respectively. Semiconductor Manufacturing International (0981) fell 2.5 percent after yesterday's surge. 

CNOOC (0883) rose 0.76 percent.

 

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

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