Star Sports Medicine closes at nearly 1.2 times higher on Hong Kong debut

Star Sports Medicine's (1609) shares were nearly 1.2 times higher at closing on its Hong Kong debut on Tuesday.

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Its shares rose by 118 percent to HK$215 on Futu securities, compared to their offer price of HK$98.5. It once jumped to as much as HK$297, nearly 2 times higher. Each board lot of 50 shares earns a paper gain of HK$5,825.

Its retail tranche was oversubscribed 7,822 times. As the fourth largest sports medicine company, it specializes in integrated clinical solutions for sports-related injuries.

The company raised HK$830 million by selling 8.4 million shares.

