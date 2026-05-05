logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
BUSINESS
breadcrumb-arrow
FINANCE

Star Sports Medicine closes at nearly 1.2 times higher on Hong Kong debut

FINANCE
40 mins ago

by

Gloria Leung

logo
logo
logo
REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Star Sports Medicine's (1609) shares were nearly 1.2 times higher at closing on its Hong Kong debut on Tuesday.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Its shares rose by 118 percent to HK$215 on Futu securities, compared to their offer price of HK$98.5. It once jumped to as much as HK$297, nearly 2 times higher. Each board lot of 50 shares earns a paper gain of HK$5,825. 

Its retail tranche was oversubscribed 7,822 times. As the fourth largest sports medicine company, it specializes in integrated clinical solutions for sports-related injuries.

The company raised HK$830 million by selling 8.4 million shares.
 

Star Sports Medicine

 

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

Top News
Read More
A Stock Exchange of Hong Kong (HKEX) sign is seen at the 2020 China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) in Beijing, China September 4, 2020. REUTERS
Star Sports Medicine once skyrockets over 500 percent in gray market before HK debut
FINANCE
23 hours ago
Cofoe Medical Technology's headquarter in Changsha, Hunan Province, China. Cofoe Medical Technology
Cofoe Medical Technology rose 2.21 percent in gray market before HK debut
FINANCE
21 mins ago
A logo of HSBC is seen on its headquarters at the financial Central district in Hong Kong, China August 4, 2020. REUTERS
HSBC's Hong Kong business reports a 5 percent rise in pre-tax Q1 profit
FINANCE
34 mins ago
HK Q1 GDP hits strongest quarterly growth at 5.9pc in nearly five years, beats estimate
FINANCE
39 mins ago
Budweiser beer. REUTERS
Budweiser APAC Q1 net profit falls 3.42pc to US$226m
FINANCE
43 mins ago
HSBC books a US$1.3 bln credit losses in Q1, hit by UK fraud, geopolitical tensions
FINANCE
58 mins ago
Hang Seng Index misses 26,000 points on Tuesday's closing
FINANCE
1 hour ago
Impact Therapeutics
China's Impact Therapeutics oversubscribed 12.3 times in its retail tranche
FINANCE
1 hour ago
The Standard Chartered bank logo is seen at their headquarters in London, Britain, July 26, 2022. REUTERS
StanChart to expand Gulf wealth operation, boost teams for Taiwan, Southeast Asia
FINANCE
1 hour ago
CK
CK Hutchison exits 49pc investment of VodafoneThree for $45.5 bln
FINANCE
2 hours ago
Woman dies after fall from Wan Chai hotel, strikes female pedestrian below
NEWS
04-05-2026 11:00 HKT
HKU MTR exit draws crowds as new ‘check-in spot’ for rare solar alignment
SOCIAL BUZZ
04-05-2026 12:55 HKT
New Mark Six drawing machine’s debut sparks worry about voiding 16 years of stats
NEWS
04-05-2026 13:42 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.