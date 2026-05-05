logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
BUSINESS
breadcrumb-arrow
FINANCE

StanChart to expand Gulf wealth operation, boost teams for Taiwan, Southeast Asia

FINANCE
1 hour ago
logo
logo
logo
The Standard Chartered bank logo is seen at their headquarters in London, Britain, July 26, 2022. REUTERS
The Standard Chartered bank logo is seen at their headquarters in London, Britain, July 26, 2022. REUTERS

Standard Chartered (2888) plans to expand its wealth management team in the Gulf nations, a top executive said, unfazed by an escalating Iran war that has prompted some wealthy clients to move their assets to other centres.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The bank is looking to add more relationship managers for wealthy individuals in Dubai and may also expand its presence in Abu Dhabi, said Raymond Ang, StanChart’s global head of private and affluent banking.

“GCC, for sure, is a white spot for us,” Ang told Reuters, without giving specific headcount or investment details. The bank’s UAE team focuses on serving wealthy non-resident Indians and Pakistanis.

StanChart, which has more than 100 private bankers and onshore retail banking relationship managers in Dubai, has recently hired two teams to cater to Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) clients from Dubai and could add more bankers there, Ang said.

The Gulf expansion plan of the bank, which gets the bulk of its revenue from Asia, Africa, and the Middle East, comes amid a clouded outlook for the Middle East amid the Iran war that started in February.

In the wake of US and Israeli strikes on Iran, some wealthy Asian clients sought to move assets held in Dubai closer to home, particularly to Singapore, as regional tensions grew, Reuters reported in March.

StanChart’s Ang said that the Middle East tensions have had a “negligible” impact on the bank’s wealth operations, even after the bank booked a US$190 million first-quarter credit charge related to the crisis.

Outflows of assets from the Middle East centres surged in the first month of the war, halved in the second, and have normalised since, he said, adding StanChart has also seen inflows from rivals that lack diversified wealth booking centers.

StanChart has asset booking centres in Singapore, Hong Kong, Jersey and the UAE.

“In aggregate, we kept all of our clients’ money,” he said. “We are net beneficiaries.”

The bank’s wealth unit last week posted a record quarterly income of about US$1 billion (HK$7.84 billion), while net new money tripled from a year earlier to a record US$18 billion in the first three months, according to its earnings.

London-headquartered StanChart launched a plan in 2024 to bolster its wealth management business, pledging investments of US$1.5 billion to boost fee income from affluent and private banking clients.

WEALTH PIVOT

Beyond the Gulf, Ang, who is also the bank’s head of wealth and retail banking in Greater China and North Asia, said he was looking to boost teams for growth in markets including Taiwan, Malaysia and Thailand, while continuing to grow Hong Kong and Singapore.

Taiwan is a particular focus area where the bank increased relationship manager headcount by 20 percent to 30 percent since late last year, he said, with the newly added roles being senior bankers as the bank pivots to wealth growth.

Malaysia is also “a big market that we want to get right”, he added, mainly growing private banking teams based in Singapore serving their needs offshore.

It is also adding about 50 private bankers in Singapore to serve wealthy Chinese clients, particularly family offices and ultra-high-net-worth clients seeking advice beyond traditional wealth products, according to Ang.

In Hong Kong, its private banker headcount roughly doubled over the past two to three years, and now the bank is seeking senior bankers with advisory capability.

In China, StanChart is shifting away from mass-market lending and towards affluent wealth management, Ang said, by withdrawing from a personal loans partnership with Ant Financial that will free up capital and resources.

Reuters

Standard CharteredGulf

 

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

Top News
Read More
Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the United Arab Emirates, attends a meeting with King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, King of Bahrain, in this undated picture obtained by Reuters on April 29, 2026.Abdulla Al Neyadi / UAE Presidential Court/Handout via REUTERS
UAE oil break exposes deepening Saudi rift as Gulf power shifts
WORLD
30-04-2026 12:00 HKT
Doris Wong. Standard Chartered
Standard Chartered names HSBC's Doris Wong as head of coverage for Greater China and North Asia
FINANCE
22-04-2026 17:02 HKT
Ships that passed Strait of Hormuz during US blockade. US-sanctioned tanker Rich Starry turns back, day after Gulf exit. Reuters
Sanctioned tanker turns back to Strait of Hormuz, day after Gulf exit
CHINA
15-04-2026 14:31 HKT
A security guard walks past a directory board of Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) in Hong Kong December 20, 2012. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
HSBC and Anchorpoint Financial secure HK first stablecoin licences
FINANCE
10-04-2026 17:30 HKT
British Prime Minister Keir Starmer gives an update on the situation in the Middle East at Downing Street Briefing Room, in London, Britain, March 05, 2026. Jaimi Joy/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo
UK's Starmer heads to the Gulf to discuss Strait of Hormuz reopening
WORLD
08-04-2026 17:50 HKT
People stand near damaged buildings, amid the U.S.-Israeli conflict with Iran, in Tehran, Iran, in this still image obtained from a handout video released on April 1, 2026. Iranian Red Crescent Society/Handout via REUTERS
A war meant to break Iran could leave Tehran stronger, and Gulf exposed
WORLD
02-04-2026 17:20 HKT
Citi Bank logo appears in this illustration taken December 1, 2025. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo
Citi's co-head of Asia investment banking Metzger joins StanChart
FINANCE
26-03-2026 10:25 HKT
3D-printed oil pump jacks, Iranian flag, and a rising stock graph appear in this illustration taken March 2, 2026. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration
Shares skid, oil surges above US$100 a barrel as Iran attacks Gulf shipping
FINANCE
12-03-2026 11:30 HKT
A man rushes past a cryptocurrency exchange store after Bitcoin soars above $100,000, in Hong Kong, China December 5, 2024. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
StanChart, HSBC, OSL reportedly listed in HK first stablecoin license batch
FINANCE
12-03-2026 11:06 HKT
Chinese Yuan banknotes are seen in this illustration picture taken June 14, 2022. REUTERS
StanChart says companies see room for yuan financing to grow
FINANCE
11-03-2026 09:54 HKT
Woman dies after fall from Wan Chai hotel, strikes female pedestrian below
NEWS
04-05-2026 11:00 HKT
HKU MTR exit draws crowds as new ‘check-in spot’ for rare solar alignment
SOCIAL BUZZ
04-05-2026 12:55 HKT
New Mark Six drawing machine’s debut sparks worry about voiding 16 years of stats
NEWS
04-05-2026 13:42 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.