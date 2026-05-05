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FINANCE

Budweiser APAC Q1 net profit falls 3.42pc to US$226m

FINANCE
39 mins ago
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Budweiser beer. REUTERS
Budweiser beer. REUTERS

Budweiser Brewing Company APAC(1876) reported its net profit fell 3.42 percent year-on-year to US$226 million (HK$1.76 billion) for the first quarter ended March.

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Normalized profit attributable to equity holders was US$234 million, down 0.43 percent, while normalized earnings per share was US$1.77 cents.

Total volumes reached 19.74 million hectoliters, an organic growth of 0.1 percent supported by its strong performance in India, an improved industry in China, but was offset by shipment phasing in South Korea. 

In China, first quarter volumes decreased by 1.5 percent, as its quarter-over-quarter decline continued to narrow since the second half of 2025.

Revenue and revenue per hectoliters in China decreased by 4 percent and 2.5 percent, respectively, impacted by increased investment to support wholesalers and activate brands in in-home and emerging channels. 

Budweiser APAC shares rose 2.52 percent to close at HK$8.13 on Tuesday following the results announcement.
 

Effie ZHANG

Budweiser

 

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

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