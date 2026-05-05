China's Impact Therapeutics oversubscribed 12.3 times in its retail tranche

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04-05-2026 11:00 HKT
by
Gloria Leung
China's Impact Therapeutics saw its retail tranche oversubscribed 12.3 times in its Hong Kong initial public offering on Tuesday.
It has drawn HK$1.2 billion in margin loans.
The commercial-stage biotechnology company focused on cancer treatment plans to offer 41.98 million H shares, raising at most HK$910 million. Its offer price is between HK$19.75 and HK$21.75 per share. The entry fee for each board lot of 200 shares is HK$4,393.9.
The company is scheduled to debut on May 13.