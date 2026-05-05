China's Impact Therapeutics oversubscribed 12.3 times in its retail tranche

China's Impact Therapeutics saw its retail tranche oversubscribed 12.3 times in its Hong Kong initial public offering on Tuesday.

ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

It has drawn HK$1.2 billion in margin loans.

The commercial-stage biotechnology company focused on cancer treatment plans to offer 41.98 million H shares, raising at most HK$910 million. Its offer price is between HK$19.75 and HK$21.75 per share. The entry fee for each board lot of 200 shares is HK$4,393.9.

The company is scheduled to debut on May 13.

