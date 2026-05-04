Star Sports Medicine once skyrockets over 500 percent in gray market before HK debut

Star Sports Medicine, a Chinese clinical sports medicine solutions provider, skyrocketed more than five times at one point in the gray market ahead of its Hong Kong debut on Tuesday.

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Its shares were once traded at HK$601 on Phillip Securities’ over-the-counter platform, up by 510 percent from the offer price of HK$98.5, meaning a paper gain of over HK$25,000 per board lot of 50 shares.

The stock later pared most gains, but was still at HK$301.8, more than 200 percent higher than the initial public offering price. Investors would have profited over HK$10,000 per lot should they sell the shares.

The company was the fourth largest sports medicine implants and instruments provider in China in 2024, according to its prospectus, which cited a report by consultancy CIC.

It plans to raise nearly HK$830 million by selling 8.4 million shares in the city.