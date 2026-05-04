logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
BUSINESS
breadcrumb-arrow
FINANCE

Star Sports Medicine once skyrockets over 500 percent in gray market before HK debut

FINANCE
25 mins ago
logo
logo
logo
A Stock Exchange of Hong Kong (HKEX) sign is seen at the 2020 China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) in Beijing, China September 4, 2020. REUTERS
A Stock Exchange of Hong Kong (HKEX) sign is seen at the 2020 China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) in Beijing, China September 4, 2020. REUTERS

Star Sports Medicine, a Chinese clinical sports medicine solutions provider, skyrocketed more than five times at one point in the gray market ahead of its Hong Kong debut on Tuesday. 

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Its shares were once traded at HK$601 on Phillip Securities’ over-the-counter platform, up by 510 percent from the offer price of HK$98.5, meaning a paper gain of over HK$25,000 per board lot of 50 shares. 

The stock later pared most gains, but was still at HK$301.8, more than 200 percent higher than the initial public offering price. Investors would have profited over HK$10,000 per lot should they sell the shares. 

The company was the fourth largest sports medicine implants and instruments provider in China in 2024, according to its prospectus, which cited a report by consultancy CIC.

It plans to raise nearly HK$830 million by selling 8.4 million shares in the city. 

 

Star Sports MedicineIPOdebutgray market

 

𝗙𝗼𝗹𝗹𝗼𝘄 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗰𝗼𝗺𝗺𝘂𝗻𝗶𝘁𝘆 𝗼𝗳 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱↓

 

 

 

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
Chaozhou Three-Circle Group. Photo from its official website.
Three-Circle seeks to raise up to US$1 billion in Hong Kong listing, sources say
FINANCE
2 hours ago
Elon Musk, founder, CEO and lead designer at SpaceX
Only Elon Musk can fire Elon Musk from SpaceX, filing shows
INNOVATION
29-04-2026 22:18 HKT
HKEX. Singtao
Ant Group-backed Shanghai Sunmi Technology surges 241 percent in HK debut
FINANCE
29-04-2026 16:53 HKT
A Stock Exchange of Hong Kong (HKEX) sign is seen at the 2020 China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) in Beijing, China September 4, 2020. REUTERS
HKEX posts record Q1 profit and revenue as IPOs, trading momentum remain robust
FINANCE
29-04-2026 15:42 HKT
EcoCeres
EcoCeres reportedly eyes confidential Hong Kong IPO for up to US$1 bln
ESG
29-04-2026 15:35 HKT
Chinese optoelectronic computing firm Shanghai Xizhi Technology jumps nearly fourfold in debut
FINANCE
28-04-2026 16:58 HKT
The logo of Hong Kong Exchanges & Clearing (HKEX) is pictured in its office, in Hong Kong, China, June 10, 2025. REUTERS
Cofoe Medical Technology kicks off $1.06 bln IPO
FINANCE
27-04-2026 11:35 HKT
U.S. President Donald Trump arrives at the Palm Beach International Airport on April 24, 2026 in Palm Beach, Florida. President Trump is going to Mar-a-Lago and will return to Washington tomorrow. Roberto Schmidt/Getty Images/AFP
Awkward debut for Trump at correspondents' dinner
WORLD
25-04-2026 13:38 HKT
The launch tower at SpaceX Launch Complex at launch pad 39-A at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida, U.S., April 6, 2026. REUTERS
SpaceX refinanced debt with stopgap US$20 billion loan before IPO filing
INNOVATION
24-04-2026 10:40 HKT
HKEX.
China's Huaqin climbs 17 percent in Hong Kong debut after US$581 million share sale
FINANCE
23-04-2026 11:06 HKT
Woman dies after fall from Wan Chai hotel, strikes female pedestrian below
NEWS
7 hours ago
Mainland tourists under fire for illegal sea urchin harvest in Sai Kung
NEWS
8 hours ago
Woman killed, husband injured after car crashes into checkpoint at HK-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge
NEWS
11 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.