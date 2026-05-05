Hang Seng Index misses 26,000 points on Tuesday's closing

Hang Seng Index misses the 26,000 points level at the end of Tuesday's trading day.

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The benchmark Hang Seng Index slid 197 points, or 0.76 percent, to 25,898 points.

Tech gauge dropped 0.9 percent to 4,929 points.

Among the blue-chips, CK Hutchison (0001) rose 4.13 percent, and CATL (3750) rose by 3.72 percent. HSBC (0005) dropped 5.16 percent upon reporting an unexpected loss in its 2026 first-quarter earnings.

In the mainland, the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index rose 0.11 percent, or 4.64 points, to 4,112 points. The Shenzhen Stock Exchange Composite Index fell by 0.09 percent to 15,107 points.

