logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
BUSINESS
breadcrumb-arrow
FINANCE

CK Hutchison exits 49pc investment of VodafoneThree for $45.5 bln

FINANCE
37 mins ago
logo
logo
logo
CK
CK

CK Hutchison (0001) said on Tuesday that its subsidiary, CK Hutchison Group Telecom, will sell all its 49 percent stake in UK mobile operator VodafoneThree for 4.3 billion pounds (HK$45.5 billion).

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

As of 3 pm, CK Hutchison's shares rose more than 3 percent, hitting a three-year high.

Currently, Vodafone Group owns 51 percent of Vodafone Three's shares, while CK Hutchison Group Telecom has 49 percent. The transaction is subject to regulatory approvals, the conglomerate said.

"This transaction is a win-win for the Group and for our partners. It generates substantial cash proceeds to the group and crystallises solid value for the group from our investment,” said Frank Sixt and Dominic Lai Kai-ming, co-managing directors of CK Hutchison.

Canning Fok Kin-ning, deputy chairman of CK Hutchison and executive chairman of CK Hutchison Group Telecom, noted that the deal allows the company to realise the value of its investment in VodafoneThree for the benefit of the group and shareholders.

VodafoneThree, formed from the merger in early 2023 through a deal between Vodafone UK and Three UK – with CK being the parent company of the latter. The three had completed the VodafoneThree merger in May 2025.

The deal follows ongoing regulatory and legal scrutiny facing Britain’s mobile operators, even after consolidation in the sector, with providers including Vodafone, BT’s EE, Telefonica’s O2 and Three UK accused of overcharging customers through so-called “loyalty penalties”.

CK Hutchison continues to operate telecom businesses in Italy, Sweden, Denmark, Austria and Ireland, according to its website.

It also holds a controlling stake in Hutchison Telecommunications Hong Kong Holdings, which provides mobile services in Hong Kong and Macau.

Staff reporter and Reuters

CK HutchisonCK Hutchison Group TelecomVodafoneThreeVodafone

 

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

Top News
Read More
A drone view shows Panama Ports Company (PPC) after Panama's Official Gazette published a court ruling formally annulling Hong Kong's CK Hutchison Holdings concessions for two ports along its strategic canal, after ruling late January the contracts violated the constitution, in Panama City, Panama, February 23, 2026. REUTERS/Enea Lebrun
China Merchants joins talks for CK Hutchison's ports sale, Bloomberg News reports
FINANCE
27-04-2026 14:17 HKT
A drone view shows Panama Ports Company (PPC) after Panama's Official Gazette published a court ruling formally annulling Hong Kong's CK Hutchison Holdings concessions for two ports along its strategic canal, after ruling late January the contracts violated the constitution, in Panama City, Panama, February 23, 2026. REUTERS/Enea Lebrun
CK Hutchison's Panama unit files arbitration against Maersk over ports takeover
FINANCE
08-04-2026 10:02 HKT
A drone view shows the Panama Canal area in Panama City, Panama. (Reuters)
China detaining Panama-flagged ships amid battle over port control, FMC says
FINANCE
27-03-2026 10:37 HKT
A drone view shows the Panama Canal area in Panama City, Panama. (Reuters)
CK Hutchison unit says Panama arbitration claim now tops US$2 billion
FINANCE
25-03-2026 10:00 HKT
CK Group.
Panama's president rejects 'outrageous' claims by CK Hutchison over canceled port contracts
FINANCE
20-03-2026 10:21 HKT
CK Hutchison underlying profit rise 7pc to $22.3m
FINANCE
19-03-2026 21:31 HKT
Photo: Reuters
CK Hutchison intensifies legal push as Panama moves to seize ports
FINANCE
06-03-2026 17:19 HKT
CK Hutchison.
Panama officials search CK Hutchison's subsidiary office, source says
FINANCE
27-02-2026 10:02 HKT
Photo: Reuters
CK Hutchison confirms Panama seizes port terminals, vows legal action
FINANCE
26-02-2026 23:42 HKT
CKI-led consortium agrees to sell UK Power Networks for £10.5b
FINANCE
26-02-2026 11:19 HKT
Woman dies after fall from Wan Chai hotel, strikes female pedestrian below
NEWS
04-05-2026 11:00 HKT
HKU MTR exit draws crowds as new ‘check-in spot’ for rare solar alignment
SOCIAL BUZZ
04-05-2026 12:55 HKT
New Mark Six drawing machine’s debut sparks worry about voiding 16 years of stats
NEWS
04-05-2026 13:42 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.