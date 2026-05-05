Hang Seng Index edges lower on Tuesday midday

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Hong Kong stocks edged lower at midday on Tuesday.
The benchmark Hang Seng Index slid 1.16 percent, or 302 points, to 25,793 points.
The half-day market turnover is at HK$64.54 billion.
The Hang Seng Tech Index was down by 1.83 percent to 4,885 points.
In the mainland, the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index rose by 0.11 percent, or 4.64 points, to 4.112 points. The Shenzhen Stock Exchange Component Index was down by 0.09 percent to 15,107 points.