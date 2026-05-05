logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
BUSINESS
breadcrumb-arrow
FINANCE

Elon Musk settles SEC lawsuit over Twitter disclosures, US$1.5 million fine imposed

FINANCE
37 mins ago
logo
logo
logo
Meta Threads app logo and Elon Musk Twitter account are seen in this illustration taken, July 7, 2023. REUTERS
Meta Threads app logo and Elon Musk Twitter account are seen in this illustration taken, July 7, 2023. REUTERS

Elon Musk settled the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's civil lawsuit accusing the world's richest person of waiting too long in 2022 to disclose his initial purchases of Twitter, now known as X. 

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

A trust in Musk's name will pay a US$1.5 million civil fine, under the settlement disclosed on Monday in the Washington, D.C., federal court. 

Musk did not admit wrongdoing, and won't have to give up any of the US$150 million he allegedly saved from the delay. 

The settlement requires approval by U.S. District Judge Sparkle Sooknanan, who in February rejected Musk's bid to dismiss the case.

It ends more than seven years of fraught battles between Musk and the regulator, starting in September 2018 when the SEC charged him with securities fraud for tweeting he had "secured" funding to potentially take his electric car company Tesla private. 

Musk settled that case by paying a US$20 million civil fine, letting Tesla lawyers review some Twitter posts in advance, and giving up his role as Tesla's chairman. 

"Mr. Musk has now been cleared of all issues related to the late filing of forms in the Twitter acquisition, as we said from the outset he would be," his lawyer Alex Spiro said in a statement. The SEC declined to comment.

'EMBARRASSING DAY,' FORMER SEC CHIEF'S AIDE SAYS

In its January 2025 lawsuit, the SEC said Musk's 11-day delay in revealing his initial 5 percent Twitter stake in late March and early April 2022 let him buy more than US$500 million of shares at artificially low prices, before he finally revealed a 9.2 percent stake. 

The SEC had argued that Musk should pay a civil fine and repay the US$150 million he allegedly saved at the expense of unsuspecting investors. Musk called the delay inadvertent, and accused the SEC of violating his free speech rights by targeting him.

The SEC sued Musk six days before former U.S. President Joe Biden left the White House and was replaced by Donald Trump. Current SEC Chairman Paul Atkins has been refocusing the regulator's enforcement priorities. "

It's an embarrassing day for the SEC," said Amanda Fischer, former chief of staff to Gary Gensler, who chaired the regulator during the Biden administration. She said the settlement "should cause the public to question whether the SEC is protecting White House insiders at the expense of ordinary investors." 

Musk led the Trump administration's Department of Government Efficiency, which focused on cost-cutting, before leaving last May.

Robert Frenchman, a partner at the Dynamis law firm in New York, said the US$1.5 million penalty was a "modest sum for the richest person on the planet" but could deter similar violations by others. 

"That is a statement to the market that the rules apply to everyone, even to Elon Musk," he said. 

Musk completed the US$44 billion Twitter purchase in October 2022. 

He later folded Twitter into his artificial intelligence company xAI, and then folded xAI into his rocket company SpaceX. Forbes magazine says Musk is worth US$789.9 billion.

SETTLEMENT FOLLOWS SEC ENFORCEMENT CHIEF'S DEPARTURE

Both sides had disclosed on March 17 they were in talks to settle, one day after SEC enforcement chief Margaret Ryan abruptly left her job after just over six months. 

Ryan's departure followed clashes with other leaders at the agency over enforcement, people familiar with the matter have said. 

A lawyer for Ryan did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Monday. Musk's civil penalty is the largest in SEC history for the type of violation he was accused of, a person familiar with the settlement said.

The case is separate from a civil lawsuit where a San Francisco jury held Musk liable on March 20 for having defrauded Twitter shareholders after announcing the buyout. 

Shareholders in that class action alleged that Musk questioned whether Twitter was overrun by fake and spam accounts, known as bots, in an effort to force Twitter to renegotiate the takeover price or let him back out. 

The shareholders said Musk's comments caused Twitter's stock price to fall, and that they suffered losses by selling shares at depressed prices. They have estimated that damages could total US$2.5 billion. 

Musk's lawyers including Spiro want that case dismissed or a new trial, calling the verdict "the result of bias and prejudice toward a polarizing defendant."

Reuters

Elon MuskTwitterXU.S. Securities and Exchange Commissioncivil lawsuit

 

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

Top News
Read More
OpenAI President Greg Brockman testifies during Elon Musk's lawsuit trial over OpenAI's for-profit conversion before U.S. District Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers at a federal courthouse in Oakland, California, U.S., May 4, 2026, in a courtroom sketch. REUTERS
OpenAI co-founder discloses nearly US$30 billion stake, financial ties to Altman
FINANCE
1 hour ago
Elon Musk is cross-examined by OpenAI attorney William Savitt during Musk's lawsuit trial over OpenAI's for-profit conversion before U.S. District Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers at a federal courthouse in Oakland, California, U.S., April 29, 2026, in a courtroom sketch. REUTERS/Vicki Behringer
Elon Musk to return to witness stand for cross-examination by OpenAI's lawyer
WORLD
30-04-2026 21:29 HKT
Elon Musk, founder, CEO and lead designer at SpaceX
Only Elon Musk can fire Elon Musk from SpaceX, filing shows
INNOVATION
29-04-2026 22:18 HKT
People queue to enter a federal courthouse on the day of the jury selection for the trial in Elon Musk's lawsuit over OpenAI for-profit conversion in Oakland, California, U.S., April 27, 2026. REUTERS/Manuel Orbegozo
Elon Musk trial against Sam Altman to reveal OpenAI power struggle, jury is seated
WORLD
28-04-2026 11:36 HKT
SpaceX Chief Engineer Elon Musk takes part in a news conference at the SpaceX Starbase, in Brownsville, Texas, U.S., August 25, 2022. REUTERS/Adrees Latif/File Photo
SpaceX IPO filing shows Elon Musk can retain board control
WORLD
23-04-2026 17:21 HKT
Errol Musk, South African businessman, politician and father of Elon Musk, attends the 20th anniversary celebration of the Russian state TV network RT (formerly Russia Today) at the Bolshoi Theatre in Moscow, Russia October 17, 2025. Pavel Bednyakov/Pool via REUTERS
Elon Musk's father Errol Musk claims sons hold 23,400 Bitcoins
FINANCE
17-04-2026 12:02 HKT
The launch tower at SpaceX Launch Complex at launch pad 39-A at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida, U.S., April 6, 2026. REUTERS
Starlink user growth accelerates as SpaceX eyes public market debut, report says
FINANCE
16-04-2026 22:45 HKT
XChat
Elon Musk's XChat messaging app scheduled to be released on Friday
INNOVATION
12-04-2026 19:51 HKT
SpaceX registers to take rocket maker public in blockbuster IPO, source says
FINANCE
02-04-2026 03:31 HKT
FILE PHOTO: SpaceX logo and Elon Musk photo are seen in this illustration taken, December 19, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo
Musk rewrites IPO playbook with large slice of SpaceX stock for retail investors, source says
INNOVATION
27-03-2026 10:59 HKT
Woman dies after fall from Wan Chai hotel, strikes female pedestrian below
NEWS
04-05-2026 11:00 HKT
HKU MTR exit draws crowds as new ‘check-in spot’ for rare solar alignment
SOCIAL BUZZ
23 hours ago
Mainland tourists under fire for illegal sea urchin harvest in Sai Kung
NEWS
04-05-2026 10:26 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.