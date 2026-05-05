logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
BUSINESS
breadcrumb-arrow
FINANCE

Hang Seng Index opens below 26,000 points, Mid-East tensions rise

FINANCE
45 mins ago
logo
logo
logo

The Hang Seng Index opened lower on Tuesday morning amid rising tensions in the Middle East.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The benchmark Hang Seng Index fell 0.58 percent, or 150 points, to 25,945 points.

Tech gauge slid 0.6 percent to 4,949 points.

Among tech stocks, CATL (3750) rose by 2.93 percent as the best-performing blue-chip. Baidu (9888) was up 1.79 percent.

JD Health International (6618) fell by 2.8 percent, the lowest among the blue-chips.

HSBC (0005) fell 1 percent before its 2026 first-quarter earnings on Tuesday afternoon. 
 

 

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

Top News
Read More
OpenAI President Greg Brockman testifies during Elon Musk's lawsuit trial over OpenAI's for-profit conversion before U.S. District Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers at a federal courthouse in Oakland, California, U.S., May 4, 2026, in a courtroom sketch. REUTERS
OpenAI co-founder discloses nearly US$30 billion stake, financial ties to Altman
FINANCE
6 mins ago
Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) Kristalina Georgieva takes part in "Debate on the Global Economy" during the 2026 annual IMF/World Bank Spring Meetings in Washington, D.C., U.S., April 16, 2026. REUTERS
IMF chief Georgieva warns of 'much worse outcome' if Middle East war drags into 2027
FINANCE
22 mins ago
S&P 500 falls from record high on Middle East worries
FINANCE
5 hours ago
Graphex
Graphex plans to redomiciliate from Cayman Islands to Hong Kong
FINANCE
11 hours ago
A logo of Blackstone is pictured in Manhattan, New York City, U.S. July 29, 2025. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Blackstone vehicle aims to raise over US$1.7 billion in US IPO to fund data center bet
FINANCE
12 hours ago
The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) headquarters in Washington, DC, U.S., November 25, 2024. REUTERS
US SEC review delays first prediction-market ETFs
FINANCE
12 hours ago
Vessels in the Strait of Hormuz near Bandar Abbas, Iran, May 4, 2026. Reuters
Oil pares gains after US says two vessels crossed Strait of Hormuz
FINANCE
12 hours ago
AFP
Global equity funds attract inflows for sixth week on earnings optimism
FINANCE
12 hours ago
Wall St slips at open as US-Iran tensions unsettle investors
FINANCE
13 hours ago
United Arab Emirates Minister of State for Foreign Trade Thani Al Zeyoudi gestures during an interview with Reuters in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, June 30, 2022. REUTERS
UAE says it is discussing currency swap line with US
FINANCE
13 hours ago
Woman dies after fall from Wan Chai hotel, strikes female pedestrian below
NEWS
23 hours ago
HKU MTR exit draws crowds as new ‘check-in spot’ for rare solar alignment
SOCIAL BUZZ
21 hours ago
Mainland tourists under fire for illegal sea urchin harvest in Sai Kung
NEWS
04-05-2026 10:26 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.