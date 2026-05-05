Hang Seng Index opens below 26,000 points, Mid-East tensions rise

The Hang Seng Index opened lower on Tuesday morning amid rising tensions in the Middle East.

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The benchmark Hang Seng Index fell 0.58 percent, or 150 points, to 25,945 points.

Tech gauge slid 0.6 percent to 4,949 points.

Among tech stocks, CATL (3750) rose by 2.93 percent as the best-performing blue-chip. Baidu (9888) was up 1.79 percent.

JD Health International (6618) fell by 2.8 percent, the lowest among the blue-chips.

HSBC (0005) fell 1 percent before its 2026 first-quarter earnings on Tuesday afternoon.

