Hong Kong stocks open lower, CATL slumps 6pc

Hong Kong shares opened lower on Tuesday amid higher oil prices.

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The benchmark Hang Seng Index dropped 111 points, or 0.43 percent, to 25,814.

The tech gauge went down 0.33 percent to 4,923.

CATL (3750) slumped the most among blue chips at 6.7 percent after it offered new shares to raise funds.

In contrast, WuXi AppTec (2359) outpaced the market, jumping 8 percent on its growth in net profit for the first quarter.

Regarding new listings, Shanghai Xizhi Technology (18790) surged 3.8 times at the open, while Mabwell (Shanghai) Bioscience (2493) advanced by 2.4 percent.