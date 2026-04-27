Wall St opens lower as investors weigh US-Iran conflict before earnings rush

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Wall Street’s main indexes opened slightly lower on Monday as peace talks between the US and Iran stalled, while investors awaited a flood of earnings as well as commentary from the Federal Reserve meeting this week.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 118.5 points, or 0.24 percent, at the open to 49,112.2. The S&P 500 fell 12.4 points, or 0.17 percent, to 7,152.72, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 37.0 points, or 0.15 percent, to 24,799.637.
Reuters