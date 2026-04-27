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FINANCE

Wall St opens lower as investors weigh US-Iran conflict before earnings rush

FINANCE
43 mins ago
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Traders work on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, U.S., December 17, 2025. REUTERS
Traders work on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, U.S., December 17, 2025. REUTERS

Wall Street’s main indexes opened slightly lower on Monday as peace talks between the US and Iran stalled, while investors awaited a flood of earnings as well as commentary from the Federal Reserve meeting this week.

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The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 118.5 points, or 0.24 percent, at the open to 49,112.2. The S&P 500 fell 12.4 points, or 0.17 percent, to 7,152.72, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 37.0 points, or 0.15 percent, to 24,799.637.

Reuters

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𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

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