Wall St opens lower as investors weigh US-Iran conflict before earnings rush

Wall Street’s main indexes opened slightly lower on Monday as peace talks between the US and Iran stalled, while investors awaited a flood of earnings as well as commentary from the Federal Reserve meeting this week.

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The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 118.5 points, or 0.24 percent, at the open to 49,112.2. The S&P 500 fell 12.4 points, or 0.17 percent, to 7,152.72, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 37.0 points, or 0.15 percent, to 24,799.637.

Reuters